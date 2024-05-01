IPL 2024: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined ₹24 Lakh After 2nd Slow Over-Rate Offence Of The Season

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's troubles continue to mount in IPL 2024 as he copped a hefty fine of ₹24 lakh following the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana International Stadium on Tuesday. His fellow teammates have also copped fines, needing to pay 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is lesser among the two.

The statement from IPL read as below regarding the slow over-rate offence:

"Mr Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on April 30, 2024."

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 24 Lakh. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

Over the past few weeks, captains like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Ruturaj Gaikwd have also copped fines for maintaining slow over-rates in IPL 2024 matches.

Hardik Pandya takes 2 wickets, but Mumbai Indians go down to LSG:

Meanwhile, the Baroda-born cricketer carried his team's fortunes by taking 2 wickets after registering a golden duck. Pandya dismissed KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda to put the home side on backfoot while defending a below-par 144.

However, Marcus Stoinis stood out with his 45-ball 62 as the Super Giants managed to scrape home in the final over of the innings.