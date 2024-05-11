Viral Video: Spectator Invades The Pitch To Touch MS Dhoni's Feet During GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash In Ahmedabad

Fan touched MS Dhoni's feet | Credits: Twitter

A fan breached the security and invaded the pitch to touch the feet of former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni during the IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

The incident took place in the final over of the CSK's 232-run chase when Gujarat Titans took Decision Review System (DRS) to review MS Dhoni's lbw. However, the decision was overturned as the ball missed the stump. When Dhoni was walking back to striker's end to continue his batting with three balls left in the match, out of nowhere, a fan entered the ground, fell down to touch the feet of the ex-CSK skipper. MS Dhoni cheekily played around with the fan.

The spectator was immediately took away by the bouncers. The video of the same went viral on social media.

The way Thala MS Dhoni was messing around with the fan 🤣💛#CSKvsGT

pic.twitter.com/vKP0dCpo6U — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) May 10, 2024

MS Dhoni walked to bat at No.8 after Shivam Dube's dismissal at 165/6. The former Chennai Super Kings received a loud reception from the Ahmedabad while striding out to bat and join Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. However, Dhoni came out to bat a little as Chennai Super Kings required 67 off 26 balls to chase down a 232-run target.

Though CSK were in a losing position, MS Dhoni didn't disappointment the crowd as he treated them with three sixes and a four and played an unbeaten innings of 26 off 11 balls at a strike rate of 236.36.

Eventually, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 196/8 in 20 overs by Gujarat Titans bowlers. Daryll Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (53) stepped up for the team when CSK were reeling at 10/3 and formed a 109-run partnership to pull the team from a shambolic situation. However, their efforts went in vain as wickets were falling at regular intervals.