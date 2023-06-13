‘BCCI Was Not Prepared For Virat Kohli Leaving Test Captaincy’: Sourav Ganguly Makes Big Revelation After WTC Final

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has made a stunning revelation regarding Virat Kohli's captaincy saga following fans' demands to reinstate him in the role. The 50-year-old revealed that India wasn't prepared for Kohli's departure as captain and that only the star batter can explain why he quit the role.

The 34-year-old stepped down as Test captain in January 2022 after the 2-1 series loss in South Africa by announcing it over social media. With 40 wins in 68 Tests, the Delhi-born cricketer is the fourth-most successful captain in history and the most successful India has ever had, having endured no series defeat on home soil. A few months before, he quit as T20I captain and was reportedly sacked from the role in ODIs.

Speaking to Aaj Tak in an exclusive interview, Ganguly stated:

"BCCI were not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy. It was unexpected for us also after the South Africa tour. Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left the captaincy. There is no point talking about this now because Virat Kohli left the Test captaincy. Selectors had to appoint an India captain. And Rohit was the best option at that time."

Sourav Ganguly backs Rohit Sharma to continue as Test captain:

Despite India's WTC final loss to Australia, the 112-Test veteran believes Rohit Sharma as captain and Rahul Dravid as coach should continue. He also revealed that Kohli himself didn't want the Test captaincy back then, adding:

"It's a selector's job at the end of the day but how does social media influence? Virat himself didn't want to captain Test cricket two years ago. If you ask me who should be and is and will be India's captain and coach? Rohit and Rahul that's the right way of all. Absolutely, at least till the World Cup this will continue. Well I don't know what's in Rohit's mind after the World Cup and what he wants to do. At the moment the coach and captain are the two best for India and I wish them all the luck."

India's next Test assignment is against the West Indies in July.