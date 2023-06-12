Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun Share A Hug As Aamir Khan Looks On, Photo Breaks Internet

Filmmaker Madhu Mantena tied the knot with writer-yoga instructor Ira Trivedi on June 11, 2023, and on Sunday evening, they threw a grand wedding reception for their friends from the industry. Celebs lined up at the bash to congratulate the newlywed couple, and some of the biggest names at the party were Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, and others.

While celebs congratulated and showered their love and blessings on the newly-married couple, they also met and greeted each other and exchanged warm hugs.

As the internet flooded with pictures from the wedding reception, a picture with Aamir, Hrithik and Allu Arjun, all in one frame, took social media by storm and within no time, went viral on all portals.

Aamir, Hrithik & Allu Arjun's ICONIC picture

In the viral picture, Hrithik and Allu Arjun can be seen sharing a warm hug and having a cordial conversation while shaking hands.

Next to them was Aamir, who too joined them in the conversation, and netizens wondered what the three superstars were actually talking about.

As soon as the photo was dropped online, it spread like wildfire with people hailing it as one of the greatest photos of all times.

"ICONS of Indian Cinema in Single Frame," a user wrote, sharing the photos online, and we sure do agree to the comment.

Aamir, Hrithik, Allu Arjun's upcoming projects

On the work front, Aamir is currently on a break from films after his last release, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' tanked miserably at the box office. However, latest reports suggested that the actor is in talks with Oscar-winning filmmaker SS Rajamouli for his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu in the lead.

Hrithik, on the other hand, is all set to star in the high-octane actioner, 'Fighter', which will see him opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time.

As for Allu Arjun, he is currently shooting for the second installment of his blockbuster, 'Pushpa'.