Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi: B-Town Celebs Who Tied The Knot More Than Once

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with writer-yoga teacher Ira Trivedi on June 11. Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba. Here are other celebrities who have tied the knot more than once
Siddharth Roy Kapur’s first wife was his childhood friend. His second marriage was to a TV producer from whom he separated in 2011. He married Vidya Balan in 2012
In 1979, Anupam Kher and Madhumaiti Kapoor tied the knot. Later, after divorcing Madhumalti, 'The Kashmir Files' actor married Kirron Kher in 1985
Saif Ali Khan was previously married to Amrita Singh, who was much older than him. The couple parted ways after 13 years of marriage. Now he is married to Kareena Kapoor
Shammi Kapoor was earlier married to Geeta Bali who passed away at the age of 35 due to smallpox. He then married Neila Devi
Farhan Akhtar had tied the knot with Adhuna Bhabani. He is now married to Indian-born Australian singer and actress Shibani Dandekar
Kamal Haasan married classical singer Vani Ganapathy in 1978. He then married actress Sarika with whom he has two children- Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan
Actor Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua, earlier this year. He was first married to Piloo Vidyarthi
In July 2021, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. Aamir Khan’s first marriage to Reena Dutta too ended in divorce after 16 years
Zeenat Aman took everyone by surprise when she married Mazhar Khan in 1985. They have two sons together. Later they parted ways in 1988 shortly before Mazhar's death. Her first marriage was in 1978 to actor and director Sanjay Khan which was annulled within two years following incidents of reported domestic violence
Javed Akhtar was previously married to actor Honey Irani. Farhan and Zoya Akhtar are their kids. Since 1984, Akhtar is married to Shabana Azmi
In 1980, Salim Khan married Helen. In 1954, Khan had his first marriage to Salma Khan
Sanjay Dutt is married to Maanayata, since 2008. They have twins together. Sanjay has been married twice before. He married actor Richa Sharma in 1987 and divorced her in 1996. He later married model Rhea Pillai in 1998 and divorced her in 2008
Thanks For Reading!