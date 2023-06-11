Rashmika Mandanna Mobbed By Fans At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Actress Rashmika Mandanna arrived at Mumbai airport on Saturday, June 10. She was welcomed by enthusiastic fans and paparazzi
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The crowd that greeted her was initially calm before turning unruly, making the actress feel uncomfortable. Her bodyguard ensured her safety and intervened to navigate through the crowd.
Rashmika Mandanna sported a bright yellow kurta paired with denim pants.
She completed her look with a pair of glasses, exuding her signature charm and grace.
Despite the paparazzi frenzy, the 'Goodbye' actress, maintained calm and composure with a sweet smile.
Rashmika is currently working on the film 'Rainbow,' alongside Dev Mohan. The film is a female-centric drama directed by Shantharuban.
The actress will be seen again in Bollywood with the upcoming film 'Animal.'
'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. This movie marks Rashmika's third venture into Hindi cinema.
Further, the talented actor is also involved in the making of 'Pushpa 2,' also known as 'Pushpa: The Rule'.
