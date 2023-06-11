Inside Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Party With Her 'Beautiful Boys' In London

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday in London with husband Anand Ahuja, son Vaju and friends
Sonam opted for a red gown for the birthday bash
The actress shared a series of pictures and gave a glimpse of the intimate bash
In one of the photos, Sonam is seen hugging Anand and kissing him
She also shared photo of her birthday cake that had 'Happy Birthday Sona' written on it
Her birthday menu also had oysters and caviar
"My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in red dress ask for her birthday," she captioned her post
Sonam added, "Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully"
On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija
Blind also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles
