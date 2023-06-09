Mumma Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's AWWDorable Photos With Baby Vayu

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 38th Birthday today. How can we forget to reminisce her cute moments with her little baby Vayu Ahuja? Let's look at them

Instagram

Flaunting her Greek Goddes Look, But we couldn't get a glimpse of baby Vayu -Sad, right?

The Happy Ahuja Family

When Vayu Turned 6 Months - Momma was indeed HAPPY as her child is growing

Another adorable click & it gives desi mommy vibes

What is she upto? Even we are guessing!

The London Diaries - Mommy Sonam reading a story for baby Vayun is kinda adorabel & you can't deny it

