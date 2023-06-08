Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani Wedding Reception: Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
Pyar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonnalli Seygall got married to boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani on June 7 in a Gurudwara.
Varinder Chawla
The couple recently held their wedding reception & the two lwere all decked up to welcome their guests which involved families and friends from the industry.
Sonnalli looked breathtakingly beautiful in her white ensemble paired with diamond jewels.
She gave a 'pretty bride' vibe flaunting her mehendi and sindoor at the occasion.
On the other hand, her husband Ashesh Sajnani donned a handsome look in blue jacket, shirt and trouser of same colour.
The couple looked happy as they posed together for cameras as B-town's newly married pair.
TV Actress Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron also graced the occasion to congratulate the newly-married couple.
Actor Rajkummar Rao with wife Patralekha
