Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding Reception: Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan & Others Arrived

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Producer Madhu Mantena & Yoga Expert Ira Trivedi got hitched in Mumbai on June 11.
Few hours after their wedding ceremony, the couple hosted a wedding ceremony for the industry insiders.
Both were seen greeting the guests who arrived at the venue to congratulate the couple.
Madhu Mantena wore a blue kurta and a jacket, keeping his look simple.
Ira Trivedi, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in her sleeveless white lehenga & minimal makeup.
Check out who all arrived:
Hrithik Roshan and Girlfriend Saba Azad
Kartik Aaryan
Sara Ali Khan
Sonakshi Sinha
Huma Qureshi
Rajkummar Rao with wife Patralekha
Zayed Khan & wife Malaika Parekh
Fardeen Khan
Vivek Oberoi
Rahul Bose
Genelia D'souza Deshmukh
Rakul Preet Singh and BF Jackky Bhagnani
Poonam Dhillon & son Anmol Thakeria
Anil Kapoor
Anupam Kher
Rakesh Roshan
Jackie Shroff
Aamir Khan
Sonali Bendre & Husband Goldie Behl
Chunky Panday
