Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding Reception: Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan & Others Arrived

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023

Producer Madhu Mantena & Yoga Expert Ira Trivedi got hitched in Mumbai on June 11.

Few hours after their wedding ceremony, the couple hosted a wedding ceremony for the industry insiders.

Both were seen greeting the guests who arrived at the venue to congratulate the couple.

Madhu Mantena wore a blue kurta and a jacket, keeping his look simple.

Ira Trivedi, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in her sleeveless white lehenga & minimal makeup.

Check out who all arrived:

Hrithik Roshan and Girlfriend Saba Azad

Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan

Sonakshi Sinha

Huma Qureshi

Rajkummar Rao with wife Patralekha

Zayed Khan & wife Malaika Parekh

Fardeen Khan

Vivek Oberoi

Rahul Bose

Genelia D'souza Deshmukh

Rakul Preet Singh and BF Jackky Bhagnani

Poonam Dhillon & son Anmol Thakeria

Anil Kapoor

Anupam Kher

Rakesh Roshan

Jackie Shroff

Aamir Khan

Sonali Bendre & Husband Goldie Behl

Chunky Panday

