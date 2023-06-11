Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding: FIRST Pics Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Filmmaker Madhu Mantena and author-yoga guru Ira Trivedi have tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai surrounded by close friends and family.
The bride, Ira, looked radiant in a pink and golden saree with a stunning golden ornate belt, adorning her hair with flowers and wearing large earrings and a beautiful necklace.
Madhu opted for a white kurta with dhoti, complemented by a white stole. During the ceremony, they exchanged varmalas and Madhu even kissed Ira's hand.
Ira took to social media to share the first photos from their wedding, captioning it with "I'M complete now."
Social media users flooded the comments section, extending their congratulations and wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness and love.
Madhu Mantena was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, with whom he tied the knot in 2015. They later divorced in 2019. Prior to that, he was in a relationship with actress Nandana Sen.
Madhu has an impressive film production portfolio, including successful movies like "Gajini," "Ugly," and "Queen," among others. Ira Trivedi, apart from being an author, is a renowned yoga expert.
Her Instagram account is filled with posts dedicated to fitness and wellness.
