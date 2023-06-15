Avika Gor Reveals She Was Replaced Last Minute From Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan & Antim: 'They Must Have...'

Avika Gor | Instagram

Popular actress Avika Gor, who is best known for playing the role of Anandi in the daily soap Balika Vadhu, has recently revealed that she was replaced in Salman Khan's films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim: The Final Truth at the last moment.

Avika said that the makers chose to cast someone else in the eleventh hour, a day before she was supposed to sign on the dotted line.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Avika said, "I had faced something similar with the same team, where two weeks before the film, they called and they said they cast someone else. But this happens. At the end of the day it’s their call and it’s okay. They must have had their reasons, they know better," Avika said, referring to Aayush Sharma and Salman's film Antim.

In the same interview, the 25-year-old actress pointed out that the Telugu film industry is far more plagued by nepotism than the Hindi film industry.

Avika Gor's Bollywood debut

Meanwhile, after being in the making for a long time, Avika's Bollywood debut film, '1920: Horrors of the Heart' is finally set to hit the theatres on June 23.

The film has been directed by Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt, and produced by Vikram himself. It has been written by none other than Mahesh Bhatt.