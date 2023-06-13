Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor on 1920 Horrors of the Heart: ‘The Balika Vadhu tag is so big that I don’t want it to go’

Avika Gor become an overnight sensation and a household name as Anandi from the superhit TV show, Balika Vadhu. She followed it up with another popular show, Sasural Simar Ka, before turning her attention to films. After starring in several movies down South, the actress is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the new instalment in the iconic horror franchise, 1920. Titled 1920 Horrors of the Heart, directed by Vikram Bhatt’s daughter, Krishna, the film sees Avika break away from her comfort zone. In an interaction with The Free Press Journal, the actress talks about the movie, being synonymous with Anandi, and more. Excerpts.

How are you feeling just a week before the release of your Hindi big screen debut?

I am excited, and nervous, having mixed emotions, and butterflies in my stomach. Everyone is asking about my experience working with the Bhatts. But, actually, that feeling is sinking in right now. Since the film is nearing its release, I am feeling it all now.

Being a part of the iconic show Balika Vadhu for years, were you burdened on a film set?

When I did films down South after Balika Vadhu, I never felt anything different. It was easy for me. I love playing different characters and all of them have been meaningful to the scripts. For me, to be on the set of 1920 was a little different since it’s a horror film, which I haven’t done before.

Go on…

Since I am playing a key character in 1920, it surely puts me in a more responsible position. Also, its been made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and it will reach a wider audience. Even I would love to be a part of big, starrer films but 1920 is a brand in itself. It’s also exciting as with this film, Bhatts are coming up with newer technologies. I had to look a certain way for the film.

How do you react when the industry gives you labels, in your case, it’s the tag of a television actor?

It used to happen but not anymore. I am aware of this. In my career, the Balika Vadhu tag is so big that honestly, I don’t want it to go. I love it when people still call me Anandi. I am glad that people don’t see me as a random television actor. The personal touch that the show has given me with the audiences is rare. Actors like Mrunal Thakur and Sushant Singh Rajput made it big on a bigger screen; that doesn’t mean that I am demeaning the medium. Maybe any star kid might have those opportunities but we don’t.

Do you feel that OTT is a more liberal medium than films and television?

It is because of OTT that now we have more opportunities. I am doing something for a platform in Telugu and the team is fairly new and they are good. I wanted to do the right kind of project for myself on OTT. I don’t want to be over exposed in any way. To have that consciousness about what people want from you is most important.