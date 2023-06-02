On Camera: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan spotted shooting together near Mumbai - Is it for Tiger 3?

Two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are all set to share screen space once again in the latter's upcoming film, 'Tiger 3'. Fans already got a glimpse of their bromance in the biggest hit of the year, 'Pathaan', and they now cannot wait to see them packing punches together once again in 'Tiger 3'.

It has already been confirmed that SRK will assume his role of Pathaan once again and have a special cameo in 'Tiger 3'. Both the films are a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, and this crossover is what fans had been eagerly waiting for.

The two superstars were recently spotted near Mumbai on Friday, and by the looks of it, it seems like the shoot for SRK's part in 'Tiger 3' is on in full swing.

SRK, Salman shoot together near Mumbai

A video of the actors from the sets of a shoot in Madh Island has gone viral on the internet, in which SRK can be seen with his long mane and a bun, wearing a t-shirt and jeans, just like he did in 'Pathaan'.

Salman, on the other hand, was in his casual best, donning a simple t-shirt and jeans.

From SRK's look, it seems that he was shooting for 'Tiger 3', and fans can expect a major action-packed sequence starring the two actors.

Tiger vs Pathaan film on cards

Meanwhile, the makers are also reportedly planning a film in which Tiger (Salman) and Pathaan (SRK) will be seen locking horns with each other.

While the film has not been announced yet officially, if reports are to be believed, the film will go on floors early next year. It will be helmed by 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand, who will reportedly take home Rs 40 crore for it.

While the 'Tiger' franchise is already successful, and 'Pathaan' has emerged to be the biggest film of Hindi cinema, a film with both the stars playing full-fledged roles will definitely shatter all box office records.