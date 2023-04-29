Salman Khan asked if he shot Shah Rukh Khan on sets of Karan Arjun; Here’s what he said

Salman Khan | Twitter

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently appeared on Rajat Sharma's popular show Aap Ki Adalat where he addressed various rumors and accusations against him.

In a teaser clip of the show, the host asked Salman if he meddles with film scripts and interferes with the filmmaking process, to which Salman responded by denying such claims.

The actor was also asked about a rumor that he shot his co-star Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun. However, Salman dismissed the accusation by saying, "No sir, Please don't make me say that. It was really an incident, but who said this?"

Salman praises SRK for Pathaan's success

Despite their alleged past differences, Salman praised SRK and his recent performance in Pathaan.

He commended Shah Rukh and Aditya Chopra for doing a great job with the film, saying that his fans were eagerly waiting for it and it arrived at the right time.

Check out the first glimpse of the episode here:

On changing the script and interfering in his films

During the show, the host also alleged Salman of changing the script, dialogues, screenplay, and even the dance steps of films, regardless of the director's wishes.

However, Salman laughed off the accusation and claimed that he only contributes to the film and doesn't interfere.

Salman even went on to reveal that some of his famous dialogues, like "Mujh par ek ehsaan karna ki mujh par koi ehsaan na karna," were inspired by his personal life.

The episode of Aap Ki Adalat was shot in Dubai and will air on Saturday at 10 PM. Salman's appearance on the show has already created a buzz among his fans, who are eagerly waiting to see the star speak candidly about his life and career.