 Richa Chadha Drank Gin To Perform Dance Sequence In Heeramandi After Not Getting 40 Takes Right: 'Made It Worse'
Richa Chadha played the role of Lajwanti (Lajjo) in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Richa Chadha's portrayal of Lajwanti (Lajjo) in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has garnered widespread acclaim, particularly for her drunken dance sequence. The actress recently shared that she resorted to alcohol after struggling to nail the scene.

In an interview with Zoom, “On the first day, I wasn’t getting it, to do the drunk dancing. So, after 30-40 takes, I thought let me have a quarter and see what happens. I did have some gin."

Richa added, “I drank a little bit, but it made things worse. I didn’t want that lethargy in the body movement, I wanted some of it, maybe the precision can go but I didn’t want to let go of the grace,” she added.

The actress said that he tried drinking on the first day of her solo song, but it didn’t work for her. So she was pretending to be drunk rather than getting a little tipsy. "It is a technical job, no matter how much I dance, my dress is so heavy, I have to hit that mark, interact. It was fun for me to do," she added.

Richa also revealed that she gave 99 retakes for the song sequence in the web series.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on May 1 on Netflix. The series also starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.

