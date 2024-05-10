Richa Chadha Recalls Giving 99 Retakes For Heeramandi Song Sequence: 'Vo Mera Worst & Best Day Tha'

Actress Richa Chadha, who is garnering praises for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, has revealed she gave 99 retakes for a song sequence in the web series. Richa played the role of Lajjo in Heeramandi. The actress, along with her co-stars, will be seen on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The maker have shared a promo on social media which gives a glimpse of the fun the actresses had on the show.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes anecdotes Manish Koirala, who plays Mallikajaan, shared, "We never felt that we were exhausted. I mean, we were all tired, but there was always a sense of fulfillment. There is a sense of 'we have done good work'. I don't think I have returned home without feeling good about the work."

Richa added, "Mera jo best day tha, wo mera worst day bhi tha (My best day was also my worst day) My worst day became the best day of the shoot."

"My score is the highest when it comes to retakes -- during the dance sequence. 99. Main century maarte maarte ruki hoon (I stopped just before hitting a century). It's not easy when you are dancing around 200- 300 extras who are watching you and you are failing. But when you overcome that, then it's really a 'Wow, I didn't know I could do this' moment. And that's a great feeling."

Heeramandi released on an OTT platform on May 1 and it has created quite a buzz on the internet. The show received mixed reviews from the audience and film critics. The eight-episode series is set in Lahore in pre-independence era and revolves around the lives of courtesans who ruled the region and were once queens

It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Farida Jalal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan and others.