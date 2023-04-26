Long hair unlucky for Salman Khan?

By: Shruti Pandit | April 26, 2023
Could this be true? That Salman Khan films don't do well commercially if he has long hair, even if for half a scene? Let's check -
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - The film opened to a measly Rs 15 crore that's less than all Salman Eid releases; even Tubelight. It has a few scenes where Bhaijaan has long hair
Tere Naam - This film that got a bumper review for Salman and Bhumika, didn't go well with the audience. Worldwide collection of around Rs 22 crore placed it as an average grosser
Veer - This period film was debut vehicle for Zareen Khan and a comeback vehicle for Puru Raj Kumar. Salman had long hair for most of the scenes. This Subhash Ghai directorial failed miserably
Suryavanshi - In this story of reincarnation, Salman, as Prince Suryavanshi, has long blonde hair. Starring Amrita Singh and Sheeba, the film bombed at the box office
Kyon Ki - This Salman-Kareena-Jackie Shroff starrer had barely half a scene where he has long hair. Despite accolades for performances, film flopped
Thanks For Reading!