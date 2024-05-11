Janhvi Kapoor Rocks Sporty Look In Purple Crop Top, Striped Maxi Skirt

By: Manisha Karki | May 11, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor rocks the sporty shimmery crop top and stripes maxi skirt during the promoting of her upcoming f from Mr And Mrs Mahi.
She made heads turn with her fashion statement from a designer outfit by the brand House of Masaba.
Her mesmerising pink strappy crop top adorned with glitter stole the show. The crop top, embellished with silver borders and featuring the number 6 in shining silver.
To compliment the look, she opted for silver heart-shaped silver earrings, and matching heels which matched her crop top.
Her outfit created a contrasting colour palette and also balanced the ensemble. The beauty looked simple yet elegant as she complement the vibe of her outfit.
