Orry Calls Vada Pav 'Yellow Suraj Thing': 'It Kept Me In Bathroom For 2 Days'

Socialite Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is always in the news for his statements. The influencer refers to himself as liver and is recently in the news for sharing his thoughts about the Mumbai fast food Vada Pav.

Vada Pav, is native to the Indian state of Maharashtra. The dish consists of a deep-fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun sliced almost in half through the middle. However, Vada Pav caused trouble to Orry, since he expressed that it's an Indian-style burger for him.

In a podcast BhartiTV, Orry was asked if he ever tried eating vada pav. The socialite responded, “I ate the vada pav and I didn’t know that it was vada pav. I thought it was a burger, McAloo Tikki (McDonalds burger). I thought I was eating Mc Aloo Tikki, like the pav and the yellow suraj-thing, I really thought I was having aloo tikki burger.”

He also recalled a funny incident, and added, “One day, I told someone to bring it, the Indian-style burger. It took half an hour to explain to someone that I needed a vada pav. Then I got a vada pav. I enjoyed it a lot, but there was a chutney inside it, and that chutney kept me in the bathroom for two days. So you know when something good happens in life, something bad also happens.”

The influencer is often seen parting and event with the Gen Z actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Nysa Devgn among others.