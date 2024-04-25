 Orry Calls Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra 'Bramarama' & Mouni Roy 'Mohini', Leaves Internet In Splits (VIDEO)
Orry Calls Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra 'Bramarama' & Mouni Roy 'Mohini', Leaves Internet In Splits (VIDEO)

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, recently appeared on Arhaan Khan's podcast, Dumb Biryani.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image

Internet sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, recently accidentally called Mouni Roy Mohini Roy and said that he 'manifested' their friendship.

He recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan's podcast, Dumb Biryani and said, “I manifested Mohini Roy once, and it worked. Mohini Roy, you know Mohini Roy? I’m not too well-versed in Bollywood movies, because I don’t speak Hindi well, so I usually watch if it’s a really good movie or if my friends are in it. But when I watched Bramarama, and I saw Mohini Roy’s character, I was f**king impressed. I’ve gone to see the movie four times just to watch her scenes. When her scenes ended, I would be like, ‘S**t, Mohini’s scenes ended’.”

Further, calling Mouni ‘Mohini,' he added that one day, his friend Guru Randhawa called him on FaceTime as he was with her (Mouni) and she FaceTimed him. "Eventually, she added me on Instagram. I basically manifested Mohini, and now we’re really good friends," said Orry.

Reacting to this, Malaika Arora commented, "BRAMARAMAAAAAAA." While another said, "Mohini Roy got me."

A third user said, "Where to watch bramrama."

Meanwhile, Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead.

