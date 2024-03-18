Orry Claims He Did Not Know Who Rihanna Was, Says His Marketing Trick Is 'OOO' Or 'OOI'

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, never fails to make headlines with his quirky revelations and this time, he has left his fanbase shocked as he claimed that he had no idea who Rihanna was until the longest time. While people continue asking the question about Orry's real identity, he has now also revealed his 'marketing trick'.

Earlier this month, Orry grabbed eyeballs after global sensation Rihanna was seen 'stealing' his earrings at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. But he has now revealed that the whole interaction with Rihanna was planned, at least from his side.

"I love Rihanna. For the longest time, I did not know who she was. I read her Instagram name, which is ‘Badgalriri’, as ‘Badalgiri’. So, I have been following ‘Badalgiri’ on Instagram and I loved her," he quipped.

He went on to reveal that his marketing trick was 'OOO' or 'OOI', meaning Objects of Orry/Objects of Interest. He explained that he makes sure there is a "talking point" on his outfit and that he knew Rihanna would notice his earrings and speak to him.

"I wore these giant dandelion earrings, knowing she would see them, and rightfully, she did. She said, ‘I would like the earring please.’ I was like, ‘Of course!’ And I told my friend, ‘Take out your phone. This is the moment I wore this earring for.’ Took out the phone. Gave her the earring," he shared.

He went on to say, "Seven minutes later, she has lost the earring and has come back for the other one, and I pinned it on her top."

Orry and Rihanna also posed with the crystal earrings at the pre-wedding bash after the latter set the stage on fire with her performance, which was also her first time in India.