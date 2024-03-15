Orry Reveals He Gets ₹15 Lakh To ₹30 Lakh To Attend Weddings: 'It Is My Primary Source Of Income'

After surprising his followers with the amount of money he charged for one picture, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, the life of every party, has now made yet another shocking claim. He recently stated that he gets paid anywhere between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for attending a wedding.

Orry was recently seen attending the lavish pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. He was probably the only guest who clicked a picture with almost every celeb present at the three-day extravaganza.

And now, in a new interview, Orry has revealed that attending weddings and other events and getting paid for them is his primary source of income. "People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else," he shared.

He went on to say that his focus is to "spread the message of happiness", and while doing so, he also gets to attend such events, which makes him happy as well.

During the Ambani pre-wedding bash, Orry was seen grooving and interacting with global sensation Rihanna, who performed on the first day. Not just that, but Rihanna also stole Orry's crystal earrings and took them back home with her as a souvenier.

Orry also shared a slew of photos with other celebs including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, among others.