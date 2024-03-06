Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her Birthday (WATCH)

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 27th birthday on February 6, 2024. On this special occasion, maintaining her yearly ritual, the Dhadak actress headed to Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala. She was joined by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and her close friend Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani.
In the video, the actress is seen wearing a pink traditional half-saree, while Shikhar and Orry wore a white dhoti-kurta. Janhvi also was accompanied by Sridevi's niece Maheswari.
Check out the video:
Talking about Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship, the duo have confirmed or denied their relationship; however, the two have been spotted together several times