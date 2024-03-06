 Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her Birthday (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJanhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her Birthday (WATCH)

Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her Birthday (WATCH)

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 27th birthday on February 6, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 27th birthday on February 6, 2024. On this special occasion, maintaining her yearly ritual, the Dhadak actress headed to Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala. She was joined by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and her close friend Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani.

In the video, the actress is seen wearing a pink traditional half-saree, while Shikhar and Orry wore a white dhoti-kurta. Janhvi also was accompanied by Sridevi's niece Maheswari.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Video: Janhvi Kapoor & Rihanna Groove To Zingaat At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash; Fans Say...
article-image
Read Also
KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor Says Dating Actors Is 'Chaotic' Amid Relationship Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya
article-image

Talking about Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship, the duo have confirmed or denied their relationship; however, the two have been spotted together several times

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her...

Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her...

Poacher Producer Alia Bhatt SLAMMED For Carrying ₹2.3 Lakh Calf Leather Bag Days After Releasing...

Poacher Producer Alia Bhatt SLAMMED For Carrying ₹2.3 Lakh Calf Leather Bag Days After Releasing...

Can You Guess Who Is Arjun Rampal In This Viral Throwback Photo?

Can You Guess Who Is Arjun Rampal In This Viral Throwback Photo?

Comeback Mubarak! OTT Platforms Give Fresh Lease Of Life To Forgotten Stars

Comeback Mubarak! OTT Platforms Give Fresh Lease Of Life To Forgotten Stars

The Gentlemen OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform, Cast & More

The Gentlemen OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform, Cast & More