'Sly & Shameless': Orry SLAMS Content Creator Whose Hand He Refused To Shake At Mumbai Event, Threatens Legal Action

Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has threatened legal action against an influencer and content creator Ruchika Lohiya after she posted a video of the former from an event in Mumbai. In the video, she described her experience of being at the event and how Orry refused to shake her hand.

Soon after Ruchika posted the video, it went viral and at the time of publishing this article, it garnered over 4.1 million views on Instagram. However, this did not go down well with Orry who slammed the influencer and called her 'shameless'.

Orry took to the comments section of the same reel and wrote, "Babe, I do not know you, you ain’t my homie, I do not know what germs and shit your hand carries, I am always happy to meet fans and friends, when the time permits, shoving your way to me at a public event, passing my security and disrespecting my manager, you yet got close to me and politely greeted you, don't expect strangers to touch you, you got a friendly fist bump but event that’s not enough???"

"And if you were truly embarrassed what is the need for this clout chasing video??? Sly and shameless," he added.

In another comment, he wrote, "Why r u deleting comments ??? If u we’re not wrong why r u deleting comments ???"

Take a look at the video and Orry's reaction to it here:

In fact, Orry reportedly threatened legal action against the influencer. "I will be filing a defamation case immediately. Legal has already been notified. CCTV will also be pulled," he said.

In the video, Ruchika said she had the opportunity to express her admiration for Orry's work directly to him. While Orry appreciated her kind words, his manager requested her not to capture any photographs. As Ruchika was departing, she extended her hand to greet Orry with a handshake, but he responded with a hesitant fist bump instead, causing embarrassment.

Orry is the one permanent face at every Bollywood party, and recently, he was invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. He is also invited to reality shows like Bigg Boss and Dance Deewane.