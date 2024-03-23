 'IPL Barbaad Kar Diya': Netizens REACT To Orry & Munawar Faruqui's Appearance During CSK vs RCB Match, Call Them 'Chapris'
Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
article-image

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui were seen at the opening match of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024 at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium. While Orry joined the commentary panel for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game with Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina, stand-up comedian Munawar was seen in the commentary box with Zaheer Khan. Several pictures and videos of Munawar and Orry have been doing the rounds on social media.

Orry, who is often spotted with Bollywood celebrities at parties and film-related events, has never commented on cricket before. On the other hand, Munawar made headlines after he had dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in a special match after the opening ceremony of Indian Street Premiere League a few days back.

article-image

Orry and Munawar's presence not only surprised netizens but also drew varied reactions on social media platforms. While fans loved their appearances, others said that they were not the right choice. Many users also stated that they were invited only to garner attention as they have a huge fan following.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Orry is the one permanent face at every Bollywood party, and recently, he was invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. He is also invited to reality shows like Bigg Boss and Dance Deewane.

