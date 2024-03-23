'IPL Barbaad Kar Diya': Netizens REACT To Orry & Munawar Faruqui's Appearance During CSK vs RCB Match, Call Them 'Chapris'

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui were seen at the opening match of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024 at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium. While Orry joined the commentary panel for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game with Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina, stand-up comedian Munawar was seen in the commentary box with Zaheer Khan. Several pictures and videos of Munawar and Orry have been doing the rounds on social media.

Orry, who is often spotted with Bollywood celebrities at parties and film-related events, has never commented on cricket before. On the other hand, Munawar made headlines after he had dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in a special match after the opening ceremony of Indian Street Premiere League a few days back.

Orry and Munawar's presence not only surprised netizens but also drew varied reactions on social media platforms. While fans loved their appearances, others said that they were not the right choice. Many users also stated that they were invited only to garner attention as they have a huge fan following.

Here's how netizens reacted:

It was cringe to see @virendersehwag share stage with Orry and @ImZaheer share ComBox with Munawwar Farooqui.@IPL how much more will u insult these national heroes and the audience under garb of entertainment??#SaveIPL2024 #Cricket #MatchCenter — Soldier_ring (@uncommon_view) March 23, 2024

Watching people such as Orry get a chance to be among the panel for IPL is truly heartbreaking.



Millions of kids have worked hard while religiously watching and playing this sport, and this will never happen for them.



This signals a dangerous precedent. #CSKvRCB #IPL2024 — AJ (@UtdBrunoJr) March 23, 2024

Munawar in commentary box

Orry in pre match show

Anurag with Raina in pre match



Bhai IPL ko kyu barbad kr diye .. Big boss thodi h 😭 — The Fundamentalist (@CAHemantSaraf) March 22, 2024

Munnawar aur Orry ko dekhne ke baad aaj IPL me lag rha hai mai IPL dekhna bhi band kr dunga 🙂 — Timelapse (@Timelapsetrades) March 22, 2024

Phele toh woh chhapri,3rd class cringe opening ceremony,fhir orry aur ab ye. IPL Standard aur mera interest dono girta Jaa rha h#IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/lAMFvNWJWT — Sumit Jaiswal (@Sumittjaiswal) March 22, 2024

Yaar yeh Munawar, Orry jaise log IPL mein kya kar rahe hain? Ab yeh Elvish bhi ayega kya bail ke baad?! — Panthera pardus (@healed_warrior) March 22, 2024

Boycott IPL



BECAUSE WHY TF IS ORRY THERE — damsel (@poppypetals493) March 22, 2024

Munawwar and Orry in the studio - this is unreal and unacceptable! @JioCinema — Amit T (@amittalwalkar) March 22, 2024

Guys like munafar faruiqui and orry are commentating on a tournament like Ipl. Broadcasting is shit now a days #TATAIPL2024 — Ritesh kumar (@RiteshT01232225) March 22, 2024

Jio Cinema is leaving no stone unturned to make IPL look chhapri



Munnawar, Orry, badshah ye din dekhne pad rahe ki inki commentry sunii pad Rahi hai



Finally decided to watch the match on mute now 😡🤬🙉#RCBvCSK #CSKvRCB — CricJigyasa (@CricJigyasa) March 22, 2024

Jio needs to realize that Bigboss fans can be IPL fans but most IPL fans are not Bigboss fans.

First Orry and now Shefali Bagga. This needs to stop. They are untalented and hence they are on Bigboss. Don't ruin IPL watching experience please — Pranchal Kapadiya (@PranchalKapadi4) March 22, 2024

I don't understand what was the need to get Munawar and orry for commentary? Like what's the need? It's not like cricket is dying in India and we need some low level influencers to get life into it.... — SHARDULKAR (@Shardulkar) March 22, 2024

Munawar Faruqui doing commentary in #IPL2024 ?



Aur kitna downfall dekhne milega ?

Kya chal Raha hai is desh me ???



Ek vo Orry aur ye Munawar 😵‍💫

Ab kaun namoona dekhne milega?

MC Stan bhi aayega commentary karne ?



Kitna giroge Jioconema ?🤡

Mai chali Star Sports par #RCBvCSK — Visheshta Jotwaniii (@vishhiiiiii) March 22, 2024

Orry is the one permanent face at every Bollywood party, and recently, he was invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. He is also invited to reality shows like Bigg Boss and Dance Deewane.