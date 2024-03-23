'Main Maara Toh Inhe Bahar Hi Bhejunga': Virender Sehwag Trolls Orry During IPL 2024 Commentary For CSK vs RCB Match; Watch

Virender Sehwag and Orry | Credits: Twitter/Instagram

Former Indian flamboyant batter Virender Sehwag hilariously trolled social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry during IPL 2024 commentary for the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22, Friday.

Sehwag, Aakash Chopra, Zaheer Khan, Orry and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were part of the commentary panel of the main broadcasters for IPL 2024. Orry and Munawar Faruqui were invited to the show in order to add humour and insight into the discussion.

However, Sehwag's epic reply to Orry left everyone in splits with his wit and humour. In a viral video, an anchor asked a former Indian batter to show his favourite signature shot. Virendra Sehwag replied, "Main maara toh inhe bahar hi bhejunga (If I hit, I will smack him out)" while pointing to Orry.

For unversed, Orry is a social media influencer who has connection with Bollywood celebrities. He is often invited to Bollywood events and click pictures with actor and actresses. Orhan Awatramani was seen with the celebrities who were invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Chennai Super Kings begins title defence with a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Chennai Super Kings kicked off their title defence with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

With a target of 174, the defending champions chased it down with 1.2 overs to spare. Shivam Dubey (34*) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*) formed an unbeaten 66-run partnership to take the team past the finishing line after they were in a precarious situation with 46 off 30 balls required to win the match.

Mustafizur Rahman was the star performer as he rattled Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting line-up and registered the figures of 4/29 in 4 overs. RCB were 78/5 when Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38*) formed a crucial 95-run partnership to help the team post a respectable total of 173/6 in 20 overs. However, their fireworks went in vain.