CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Spotted Grooving To 'Appadi Podu' Song; Viral Video

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli was seen grooving to the song 'Appadi Podu' in between overs during the IPL 2024 opener against the Chennai Super Kings at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. Kohli was spotted dancing in a video that has gone viral on social media as netizens enjoyed the same thoroughly.

The 35-year-old former RCB skipper is arguably one of the most animated characters on the field. During the 3rd ODI against Australia in Rajkot last year, the right-handed batter was seen showcasing his dance moves in front of Marnus Labuschagne while the Australian players were taking drinks break.

Meanwhile, during his first match back after 2 months of break, Kohli was dismissed for 21 by Bangladesh's left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman. The former Indian captain had skipped the five-Test series against England, given he was on a paternity leave.

Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat rescue Royal Challengers from 78-5:

After winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis provided their side with an electric start, including smashing multiple boundaries off an over of Deepak Chahar. It was majorly Mustafizur Rahman, who pegged the Royal Challengers back by removing Du Plessis and Rajat Patidar.

Glenn Maxwell also departed first ball to leave their side reeling at 42-3, while Virat Kohli and Cameron Green also perished in quick succession. Nevertheless, Karthik and Rawat bought themselves some time before playing their big shots. The pair stitched a partnership of 95 to help RCB claw their way back in the contest with a total of 173-6.

The Super Kings' four overseas players in this game are Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Maheesh Theekshana, and Rahman, while RCB have played Du Plessis, Maxwell, Green, and Alzarri Joseph.