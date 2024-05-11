Bigg Boss OTT 3: Delhi's Viral Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit To Participate In Salman Khan's Show?

Chandrika Dixit, aka the viral 'Vada Pav' girl of Delhi, has been approached by the makers of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 3 to participate in the reality show. For the unawares, Chandrika is a former Haldiram employee. After quitting job, she started serving the popular Mumbai snack, vada pav, in Delhi, with her husband and relatives. However, she went viral after videos of her breakdown surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of her most viral videos, Chandrika was seen alleging harassment from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials. She claimed that they had demanded more money from her despite her payment of Rs 35,000. She sells vada pav in Delhi's Sainik Vihar area.

Chandrika to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Now, according to a report in Telly Chakkar, Chandrika was approached by the makers to participate in the show. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Chandrika is also yet to react to the reports of her participation in the show.

Other social media personalities like Sunny Arya, Puneet Superstar, and Nagpur's 'Dolly Chaiwala' aka Sunil Pati have extended their support to Chandrika.

A few days back, Chandrika made headlines for her rude behaviour and a fake claim about her being arrested by local police. Last week, she was also spotted driving a luxury car, which attracted attention of social media users. A video of her seated in a Ford Mustang surfaced online and went viral within no time.

Videos of Chandrika's ugly spat with other street vendors have also surfaced on social media platforms.