Delhi's Famous Vada Pav Girl Spotted Driving Mustang Worth Nearly ₹1 Cr, Netizens Rue 'Padhai Karna Bekar Tha' (Viral Video)

'Delhi Vada Pav Girl' aka Chandrika Dixit recently went viral for her rude behaviour and a fake claim about her being arrested by the local police. Now, the viral girl was spotted driving a luxury car, which has attracted attention of internet users. A video of her seated in a stunning Ford Mustang surfaced online and is going viral on social media.

About the viral video

The video opened showing Dixit's vehicle being surrounded by several locals who approached it and opened its trunk.

It appeared like a planned reel filmed for being shared on social media as it showed people opening the trunk of expensive car to find the Vada Pav Girl inside it. As they opened it, she smiled at the camera and posed for her viewers. She was spotted resting inside with a few vada pav pieces. No sooner, the camera zoomed into the delicacies and she was heard saying, "Kuch bahut bada aanewala hai (Something big is coming soon)."

It was learned that she took to Instagram to post this video. The caption of the respective video post suggested that she has started selling vada pav in her luxury car. In lesser than a day, the video attracted more than four lakh views and 15,000 likes.

Another video shows her buying iPhone

Those who follow the girl on Instagram would be aware that she often shares videos expressing her love for automobiles. In a video posted by her earlier this May, she was seen stepping out of her car and heading to a mobile shop to purchase an iPhone Pro. There have been other reels on her official page which show her either driving an expensive car or posing with it.

Netizens react

To the unversed, the rate of Ford Mustang in India is said to be around one crore rupees. The price of the expensive car reportedly starts from Rs. 93 lakh. Netizens were surprised to see someone living a lavish life by primarily selling vada pav on the streets of the national capital.

Batao yaha log Vada pav bech ke GT Mustang le rhe hai ..

Vada paav ki rehadi laga k jumma jumma mahine bar b nhi hua ..

Isne mustang khareed liya ..

People even reacted with memes on social media after Dixit's video in a Ford Mustang went viral. Comparing her lifestyle with their own, a few found the idea of vada pav business thrilling and profitable. Some even questioned studying and working hard at desk jobs after seeing the success of the famous Vada Pav girl.