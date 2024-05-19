Video Of Chimpanzee Hugging A Puppy Is The Cutest Thing You'll See On Internet Today

Chimpanzee Hugging A Puppy | X

We often look for things that can fill us with positivity and make us feel better, and here's one such video that add a smile on your face. The video of a chimpanzee adorably picking up a puppy in its hands and holding it close to itself is doing the rounds on social media. The old video which has resurfaced online is believed to be one of the cutest things you'll see on the internet today.

Watch video

Watch this Chimp’s reaction to seeing a puppy for the first time pic.twitter.com/ax141L2VDv — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 18, 2024

Chimp hugs puppy in viral video

The video showed the chimp seated next to a woman, purportedly a caretaker, who assisted it to interact with the puppy for the very first time. And the reaction of the chimp was worth melting one's heart. It adorably took a puppy in its arms and hugged it in a heartwarming display of love and affection.

Netizens react

This clip is going viral and has already attracted 7.8 million views on X. "Omg stop this is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day," wrote netizens while reacting to the video post. "They’re lucky he didn’t rip it apart," said another while recollecting frequent cases of the animal attacking and killing dogs and puppies.

Omg stop this is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day 🥺🫶🏻 https://t.co/iHYm1qCRkb — Alize’ (@alizebau) May 19, 2024

This is why I love nature ✊😔 https://t.co/ZOiuCN4qWk — ၴႅၴ ˚𝕵✮𝐒𝐇˚ 𝜗𝜚˚⋆ (@saturnoatz) May 19, 2024

They’re lucky he didn’t rip it apart💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/OE2kHXrEby — Angel (@_angelavenger) May 18, 2024

In 2021, in an incident from Maharashtra's Beed district, people claimed that a gang of monkeys preyed on 250 dogs in the region. Dubbed as "gang war" between the dogs and monkey, the case drew attention of people across the globe, yet no confirmation on the claims surfaced.