Internet Is Impressed With Telangana Woman Riding Bike In A Saree, Calls It 'Jhakaas'

Woman Riding Bike In A Saree

Telangana: A video of a woman riding a bike in a saree has left the internet impressed. It shows her flawlessly riding the two-wheeler on the streets while dressed in a saree, which is not often a choice of youngsters while going on a bike ride.

She was seen halting at a traffic signal along with other vehicles on the road, at the beginning of the video. She wore a helmet too, adhering to road safety norms. As she took to the streets by pushing the accelerator, she was undoubtedly noticed by commuters on the route for her riding bike in a saree, which is arguably a rare sight.

Fellow commuter's reaction goes viral

One of the fellow commuters caught the attention of internet users for her weird look at the biker. When the bike was at the traffic signal, a woman on an adjacent scooter stared at the female rider as if she was "stereotypically" judging her. Also, the other woman was on a bike which involved tripling.

Netizens react

The video was uploaded online by the female biker herself who identified herself as 'Jetty biker girl' on Instagram. Since May 5, the reel went viral and attracted more than four million views. "That aunty's eyes were really judging 😏well done gurll," read a comment, while another said, "Bagal wali aunty ka muh to aise bna h jaise inki koi khandani dushman ho."

Praising her adah and riding a bike in an unconventional saree look, people called it "Jhakaas (Fabulous)." Heart emojis surfaced as netizens fell in love with the reel and her riding.