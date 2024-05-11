Cannes Film Festival: What Happens At The Biggest Cinema Event?

Priyanka Chopra at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet | Instagram

Captivating the audience for over 70 years now, one of the biggest and most highly anticipated events in the world of cinema, Cannes Film Festival, is back. From its iconic ascent of the steps to the famous Croisette, the town is ready to transform into a hub of excitement and amazement for all film enthusiasts for 12 days.

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 is scheduled from May 14 to May 25. It promises to be an exceptional and extravagant event featuring an impressive selection of films worldwide. It aims to pay tribute to the notable film personalities and captivate the world with its glamorous gala evenings.

This prestigious film event takes place every year during the month of May for two weeks in the town of Cannes on the Cote d'Azur in France. Started in the year 1946, the festival acknowledges and celebrates the best films of the year. It has become a hub for meeting directors, actors, producers, A-list personalities and celebrities from around the globe.

What happens at the Cannes Film Festival?

The Cannes Film Festival is renowned for its various exciting events. Here are the main highlights that attract the festival:

Cannes Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival is famous for its extravagant red carpet, where the biggest faces across the globe showcase their fashionable looks and attire, attracting the media from around the world. The red carpet serves some of the iconic looks and fashionable moments.

Screening of Films

The significant attraction and the motive of the festival is the screening of a wide variety of films. The films presented at the event feature independent films, new film releases, and international cinema. All the celebrities, actors, directors, filmmakers and experts from the industry watch the screening.

Biggest Film Competition

Above all, one of the prestigious events at the Cannes Film Festival is the award ceremony. The official competition takes place at the heart of the renowned Palais des Festivals. Some of the biggest awards presented in the award categories include the Palme d'Or, the Best Director Prize, the Jury Prize, the Grand Prize, and the award for Best Actor and Best Actress.

Networking Hub for Professionals

The film festival is a significant networking hub for filmmakers, actors, directors, distributors, producers, and many industry experts to connect, collaborate and do business. The grand event provides these personalities with a platform to exchange ideas, honour film enthusiasts, discuss opportunities and create new future partnerships in the world of cinema.

The Cannes Film Festival has remained one of the excellent and significant events in the film industry over the years, that embodies cinema and reflects its revolution around the world.