Shah Rukh & Salman Khan's Spy Saga takes off with Pathaan x Tiger Theme; WATCH

Yash Raj Film's latest blockbuster hit, Pathaan, has taken the Indian cinema world by storm, raking in unprecedented collections and smashing all records.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring the biggest superstars of the country, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the movie has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema.

But what has really set the pulse racing is the epic reunion of SRK and Salman Khan on the big screen, after almost three decades, in the roles of two super-spies - Pathaan and Tiger, respectively.

Audiences were thrilled to see the two icons fight it out in an iconic scene of the film and are eagerly awaiting their next collaboration in this year's Diwali bonanza, Tiger 3.

YRF 's surprise to the fans

To whet the appetite of their fans, YRF has released the theme song from Pathaan, featuring SRK and Salman in one of the most loved scenes of the movie.

The theme song, composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, is the perfect teaser for their upcoming collaboration in Tiger VS Pathaan, a full-flegded spy saga decided to be produced in YRF's spy universe.

Check the Tiger X Pathaan theme song here:

Siddharth Anand to direct the film

As per reports from ANI, Aditya Chopra has entrusted Siddharth Anand with the responsibility of delivering a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger VS Pathaan.

The movie will see SRK and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun, and Siddharth will have the full support of YRF's war chest and creative might to make it the biggest film that India has ever produced.

Sources suggest that the film will reportedly go on floors in 2024 and promises to be a record-smashing blockbuster that will go down in the history of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, SRK and Salman Khan will share screen space in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, which is slated to release later this year.

As fans wait with bated breath for their favourite superstars to set the screen on fire once again, it's evident that the Pathaan x Tiger theme has laid the base for Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's Tiger VS Pathaan in the coolest way possible, and it's only going to get better from here.