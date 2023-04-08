Tiger vs Pathaan: SRK, Salman starrer to be the COSTLIEST film of Bollywood; more details inside

Tiger vs Pathaan | Bollywood

Bollywood made a roaring start in 2023 with the release of the highly anticipated film 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

The film has shattered box office records, becoming the first Hindi film to enter the Rs. 500 crores club. 'Pathaan' features a cameo by Salman Khan, which sent fans into a frenzy.

The massive success of 'Pathaan' has spurred Yash Raj Films (YRF) to fast-track their plans to make 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. This ambitious film will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in leading roles and is expected to be one of the most expensive films to come out of Bollywood.

Budget to be more than Pathaan and Tiger 3

A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama that the budget for 'Tiger vs Pathaan' has been set at Rs. 300 crores, not including the star fees as both actors have opted for profit shares. The budget for 'Tiger vs Pathaan' will be higher than that of 'Pathaan' and 'Tiger 3'.

The insider added that the budget is justified given the scale of the film and the need for high-quality action and VFX. 'Tiger vs Pathaan' is expected to be a grand cinematic experience and is sure to set the box office on fire once again.

About Tiger vs Pathaan

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed 'Pathaan' and 'War', 'Tiger vs Pathaan' promises to be an epic showdown between two of Bollywood's biggest stars. Deepika Padukone and KAtrina Kaif may reportedly reprise their roles from their respective YRF spy movies.

Fans are eagerly awaiting further details about the film, which is sure to be a box office hit when it releases.