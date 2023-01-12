From Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey and more, THESE Bollywood films have an animal reference in their title

Stills from Tiger 3 (l), Animal (r) |

Hindi films have always featured animals. However, of late, they have gone a step ahead and have included them in their title as well. The Free Press Journal handpicks five such movies.

Kuttey

The film already boasts of a heavy starcast with names like Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra. Kuttey is an action crime movie and its story is about three stray gangs unknowingly crossing paths on the hunt and it's every man for himself. Supporting the title of the movie, there is also a song Awaara Dogs, which is written by Gulzar.

Lakadbaggha

Lakadbaggha, which translates to hyena, has Anshuman Jha playing the role of a vigilante against animal cruelty. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, the movie speaks about the illegal animal meat trade. It also stars Riddhi Dogra and Milind Soman.

Animal

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the story goes deeper than its title. It is a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an animal in nature. The movie is set to be released in August this year.

Tiger 3

This is the third movie of the Tiger franchise where the title role is played by Salman Khan. It is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023. It is set to be released in Diwali this year, and will also see Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance in the movie.

Bhediya

This film released last year and stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal in the main roles. It’s the story of Bhaskar, who, after being bitten by a wolf in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, begins to transform into a shape-shifting werewolf.