Salman Khan Goes BALD, Flaunts New Look In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan surprised his fans on Sunday as he debuted his new look

Photo: Twitter

Salman was spotted in the city, flaunting his new bald look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor has shaved his head off and has gone all bald

Photo: Twitter

He was seen entering a restaurant in the city, surrounded by his guards

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Salman wore his classic black t-shirt and black jeans combo for the event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

As soon as the photos went viral, Salman's fans wondered if it was for his new film

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Salman is awaiting the release of his film 'Tiger 3', which is the third installment of his blockbuster 'Tiger' franchise

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Tiger 3 is scheduled for a Diwali 2023 release

Photo by Varinder Chawla

If recent reports are to be believed, Salman is also set to finally collaborate with Karan Johar, and his new look might just be for that!

Photo by Varinder Chawla

