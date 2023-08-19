Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani & Others Glam Up For Ritesh Sidhwani's Party In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
Bollywood filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded party at his residence on Friday night. Ranveer Singh channeled his usual quirky self as he arrived for the bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aamir Khan made a rare appearance at the party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked like characters straight out of a fairy tale
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday channeled her inner diva in a full white look
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shweta Bachchan was seen with her kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Adding to the glam quotient were none other than Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Siddhant Chaturvedi chose comfort over fashion for the party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni walked in together at Sidhwani's house party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were all smiles as they posed for the paps
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Harman Baweja, who is basking in his newfound fame, also marked his attendance
Photo by Varinder Chawla
'Baby Doll' Kanika Kapoor added the glitz to the party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
After enthralling the audience in Made in Heaven, Sameer Soni and Neelam twinned in black for the party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Dino Morea looked unrecognisable as he greeted the paps
Photo by Varinder Chawla
