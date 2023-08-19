Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani & Others Glam Up For Ritesh Sidhwani's Party In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023

Bollywood filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded party at his residence on Friday night. Ranveer Singh channeled his usual quirky self as he arrived for the bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan made a rare appearance at the party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked like characters straight out of a fairy tale

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday channeled her inner diva in a full white look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shweta Bachchan was seen with her kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Adding to the glam quotient were none other than Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Siddhant Chaturvedi chose comfort over fashion for the party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni walked in together at Sidhwani's house party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were all smiles as they posed for the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Harman Baweja, who is basking in his newfound fame, also marked his attendance

Photo by Varinder Chawla

'Baby Doll' Kanika Kapoor added the glitz to the party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

After enthralling the audience in Made in Heaven, Sameer Soni and Neelam twinned in black for the party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dino Morea looked unrecognisable as he greeted the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

