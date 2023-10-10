 Katrina Kaif On Doing Action In Her 'Most Challenging Film' Tiger 3: 'Pushed Body To Breaking Point'
Katrina Kaif also said that she has always been a 'fan' of the action genre and playing Zoya in Tiger 3 is a dream come true for her

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is the first female spy of YRF Spy Universe, is all set to return as Zoya in Tiger 3. On Tuesday (October 10), a poster of Katrina was officially shared by the makers on social media.

Amid the love Katrina has been receiving for the poster, the actress revealed that in order to pull off the physically challenging action sequences of Tiger 3, she pushed her body to 'breaking point'.

Opening up about her character, Katrina said, "Zoya is fierce. She is courageous and is all heart. She is loyal, protective, nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time. I’m looking forward to the reaction of people when they see Zoya on screen. She is the yin to the yang of Tiger."

Sharing her experience of playing Zoya, Katrina further said, "It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet."

Katrina went on to say that she has always been a 'fan' of the action genre and playing Zoya is a dream come true for her.

About Tiger 3

The action-packed teaser of Tiger 3 was officially shared by the makers last month and netizens are all praises for the edge-of-the-seat action spectacle.

Salman is back to reprise his role as super agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is all set to release on Diwali holiday.

This is the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe and the audience is now invested in seeing the characters of this franchise grow with the life stories of three super spies – Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan. The YRF Spy Universe kicked off in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023).

article-image

