'Was Scared, Her Stance Was Terrible': Mr & Mrs Mahi Director Sharan Sharma Shares PICS Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Cricket Journey

Director Sharan Sharma in a lookback at narration day of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' recalls that he was scared after looking at actor Janhvi Kapoor's stance which he said was "terrible." Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Sharma dropped two pictures of Janhvi.

The first one was clicked in 2021 when Sharan narrated the story to Janhvi. In this, she is seen dressed in casuals and holding a cricket bat.

The next one was captured in 2024, when the film is finally about to be released. Along with the pictures, Sharan penned a long note, which read, "2021 vs 2024 ... the first image was clicked in June 2021. Moments after I narrated the script of Mr & Mrs Mahi to JK I asked her to pick up a bat and take stance. As I clicked this picture I was proper scared ... her stance was terrible ... she knew nothing about the sport ... how were we going to pull this off? ... I then met 2 magicians @abhisheknayar and @vikrant_yeligeti who turned this impossible dream into reality."

He added, "Extremely grateful that they came on board and took up this challenge! Super proud of JK's cricketing skills we have managed to achieve in the film! Will post some more during the next few days about what all it took to get from Image 1 to Image 2!" As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Janhvi wrote, "2 yrs 9 kilos 2 dislocations and many fights later. Wouldn't have done it any other way. Still the most special journey." One of the users wrote, "omgg she literally gave her everything to this film. I just wish for this film to be successful and a blockbuster.

Makers recently unveiled the trailer of the film. The film seems to be high on cricket, drama and love. The trailer shows in flashback scenes that Rajkummar Rao's dream of getting selected in the national India team is shattered and he is grappling to come to terms with it.

When Mr. Mahi (RajKummar Rao) discovers Mrs Mahi (Janhvi) can play cricket, he decides to coach her. Sharing the trailer's link on Instagram, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, "It's MORE than just a story...it's a journey of self-discovery, defying odds & hitting doubt out of the park when it comes to chasing YOUR dream with an imperfectly perfect partnership!#MrAndMrsMahi TRAILER OUT NOW. In cinemas on 31st May 2024!"

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collobaration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31.