Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Silver Bodycon Midi Dress, Continues Her Cricket-Themed Style Streak

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 14, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao in the lead.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Continuing her cricket-themed style streak, now Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a silver bodycon dress.
What stole our hearts was how Janhvi Kapoor's dress featured a design of cricketer batting in blue.
Janhvi Kapoor kept her hair in a sleek and straight look with a middle-partition.
Janhvi Kapoor styled her dress with a electric blue pumps.
Janhvi Kapoor kept her accessories minimal and let her outfit do the talking.
Janhvi Kapoor indeed is going the extra mile to promote her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi.
Keeping her make-up subtle and dewy, she opted for a rosy cheeks and nude pink lipshade.
