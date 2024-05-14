Alia Bhatt Stuns In Strapless Dress At Gucci Event; Poses With Demi Moore, Park Gyu-Young

By: Sachin T | May 14, 2024
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made India proud as she attended the mega Gucci event in London as the global brand ambassador of the luxury label
She went bold in a strapless Gucci dress with a sleek ponytail, bright red lips and a pair of black stilettos
At the gala night, Alia was also seen mingling around with the bigwigs of global cinema, including Demi Moore
She also struck a pose with American singer-actress Debbie Harry
Alia reunited with Thai actress Davika Hoorne in London at the Gucci event and the two were delighted to see each other
She was also seen engrossed in conversation with South Korean actress Park Gyu-young
The two looked uber-chic as they posed for a breathtaking photo together