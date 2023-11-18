Salman Khan Kisses Emraan Hashmi At Tiger 3 Success Meet, Audiences Cheer Aloud: WATCH VIDEO

Emraan Hashmi's tag as a serial kisser stems from the actor's repertoire to have a kissing scene in every film of his till date, barring a few exceptions. On the other hand, Salman holds the reputation of never having kissed any of his heroines on-screen, till date as he feels that he holds a certain responsibility towards the his audience which largely comprises of families. Infact, in an old Koffee With Karan episode during Season 4, Salman had said that on-screen kissing is 'not fun'.

However, at the Tiger 3 Success Meet in Mumbai that saw Tiger, Emraan and Katrina Kaif engage with the audiences and entertain their questions, Salman confessed that he refrains from on-screen kissing out of respect to audiences' sentiments and feelings. He says, "Logo ki badolat kuch karna nahi pad raha hai screen par. Jaisa hu waisa hi chala jata hu. To jitna action kar sakte hain use thoda sa badhaye jao, jitna romance kar sakte ho use thoda sa kam karo taki family wale parivaar wale jake dekhe. Ab Katrina hai iss picture mein to thoda romance to banta hi hai Zoya ke saath. Aur agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka nahi hota, toh main aapko guarantee ke saath kehta hoon ki yeh zaroor ho jata (I don't have to do anything because of people. However I am, I come and go. I do more action and less romance so that families can go and watch movies. Katrina is in the film so a little romance is okay. If Emraan was not playing Aatish, then I guarantee you that this would have happened.)"

The actor then stages to kiss Emraan as Emraan beams embarrassingly and Katrina watches gleefully. Salman also jokingly adds that while he was never into kissing, Emraan seems to be letting go of the habit.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has crossed over ₹300 crores globally, since its Diwali release on November 12.

