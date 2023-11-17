“Doctor Hi Banta”, Says Salman Khan At Tiger 3 Success Meet When Asked About An Alternative Career

To commemorate the success of their film, the makers of Tiger 3 arranged a special fan meet which saw the lead actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in attendance. The actors fielded questions from fans and Salman took to confessing what he would have been if not an actor.

During the event, Salman was asked if not an actor, what profession would he have chosen? Without mincing his words, Salman says, "Doctor hi banta toh aise hi yeha pe khade rehta. Engineer bhi banta toh aise hi hota. Is waqt tumhe entertain kar rha hu, agar doctor banta toh tumhara ilaaz karta." (If I were a doctor I would have been standing here, if I were an engineer, I would have been like this. I would have diagnosed you guys if I were a doctor.)

In his recent statement to the media, Salman professed immense gratitude towards fans for showering a lot of love for Tiger 3. He said, “I have immense pride in being an action hero and I’m fortunate that people have loved me in this avatar in so many films. It feels great to taste success again and again with this genre because it is not an easy genre of cinema to please people with. You have to constantly reinvent and give audiences something new that they haven’t seen with each action film.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 released across the globe on the day of Diwali. Defying the myth that the release day chosen was a weak day for business, the film defied all odds to secure a global collection of Rs. 300 crores.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)