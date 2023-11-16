Tiger 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Earns ₹271Crore Globally Within 4 Days Of Release | Photo Via Instagram

Action thriller Tiger 3 has collected ₹271.50 crore in global gross box office collection in four days of its release, said the makers on Thursday. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, was released on November 12 on the occasion of the Diwali festival in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"With its phenomenal opening collections of Rs 44.50 crore, the film emerged as the best Diwali day opener so far at the box office.

"Moreover, the audience also got to witness Salman Khan's best performance of his career in the film. After having set its strong feet at the box office in India, the film also went on to rule the global box office by collecting Rs 271.50 crore gross in just 4 days," the makers said in a press note.

The film's gross worldwide collection stood at Rs 240 crore on Wednesday. "Tiger 3", set after the events of "Pathaan", is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai". The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country.

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai.

