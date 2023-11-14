Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark At The Box Office Within 2 Days Of Its Release |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest release Tiger 3, which hit the big screens on Diwali has earned Rs 100 crore within two days of its release. The film that became the biggest opener for Khan with Rs 44.5 crore on the first day, minted Rs 57.50 crore on day 2, making the total stand at Rs 102 crore in India.

Earlier, Salman told Variety in a statement, "Audiences have a connection with Tiger, they have followed his journey, they feel a connection with the characters and this time around the film is more personal, more emotional. Plus it is releasing on Diwali day, so we are hoping the audiences enjoy the fireworks on the big screen and enjoy this entertainer with their family in theatres."

Tiger 3 is a sequel to the films Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger. It is a part of the studio's ambitious spy universe that witnessed characters from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan-led War making a special appearance as well. Set after the events of Pathaan, Tiger 3 sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. It marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

On the day of its release, a section of fans burst firecrackers inside the cinema hall in Malegaon prompting the authorities to take strict action against the miscreants. The police have reportedly taken two in custody and also registered an FIR in the case.

Reacting to the same, Salman took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.”

I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2023

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film was released on Sunday (November 12) in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)