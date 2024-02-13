 Showtime Trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy Starrer Narrates Karan Johar’s Take On Nepotism (WATCH)
Showtime is set to premiere on OTT from March 8, 2024 onwards.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

The much-awaited trailer of Karan Johar's web series Showtime has finally been unveiled. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, it is said to be based on nepotism.

In the trailer, Hashmi portrays the ‘Badshah of Bollywood,’ and is seen taking a dig at nepotism and saying, "Every outsider wants to be an insider.”

Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, "Cinemas aur pardein ke peeche ka cinema!🎬🔥#HotstarSpecials #Showtime streaming March 8th only on Disney+ Hotstar! #ShowtimeOnHotstar."

Check out the trailer:

Mahima Makwana, who plays the role of reporter seems on a mission as an outsider to turn the industry upside down. Naseeruddin Shah's character, on the other hand, says, ''Cinema dhanda nahi, dharam hai sadda."

The series also stars Badshah, and Lara Chandani among others.

Meanwhile, Showtime will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from March 8, 2024 onwards. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar while Sumit Roy has created it. The series is backed by Johar's Dharmatic.

In December 2023, the first look of Showtime was unveiled which was lauded by the audience as it featured intriguing scenes and power-packed dialogues.

“Welcome to world which functions on - lights, camera & action! Entangled in struggle for power, Showtime is a web series that will draw boundaries…only to cross them. #HotstarSpecials #Showtime, coming 2024 only on Disney+ Hotstar!,” the caption read.

