AbRam Khan Scolds Dad Shah Rukh Khan As He Gets Annoyed, Video Of Their Cute Fight Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam Khan witnessed the victory of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens on Monday. Several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds in which the father-son duo are seen cheering for their team and enjoying the match from the stands.

AbRam is a cricket enthusiast and he often accompanies his father to watch the IPL matches. A video has now gone viral which gives a glimpse of Shah Rukh and AbRam cute banter.

In the video, the actor is seen playfully grabbing AbRam's neck. However, this did not go down well with the star kid, who got annoyed for a few seconds. He pushed Shah Rukh's hand away and the Pathaan actor is then seen laughing at his son's reaction.

AbRam is also seen telling something to his father with a raised finger, however, it is not clear in the now-viral video. Take a look:

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, fans were all hearts for their cute banter.

Shah Rukh and AbRam also celebrated Andre Russell's birthday post the match. The official social media account of KKR shared a video of the birthday bash and AbRam was caught putting cake on Russell's face. SRK also hugged the cricketer and wished him Happy Birthday as the duo posed for pictures together.

Check out the video here:

The celebration couldn't get better than this 💜 pic.twitter.com/ZYZammiuDG — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2024

Meanwhile, not just Shah Rukh but his younger son AbRam has also been stealing all the limelight with his cute antics during the matches.

On the film front, Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screens with Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. If media reports are to be believed, the actor will next share screen space with his daughter, actress Suhana Khan, in King.