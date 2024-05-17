Cannes 2024 Day 3: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anya Taylor-Joy & Others Grace Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 17, 2024
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned on the red carpet in a black and white gown by Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock. The ensemble featured a long trail with intricate flower embellishment.
X
Jury president at Cannes, Greta Gerwig, opted for an all-black look for Day 3. She stunned the red carpet in a black shimmery gown with a diamond brooch.
X | gerwigupdates
Actress Anya Taylor-Joy looked breathtaking at the photocall for the film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga". She donned a white cropped jacket with similar bottoms. The attire was complemented by a matching cap with fringes.
X | Kea
French singer Yseult made heads turn in a Dior Haute Couture white jacket with a pleated black skirt. her black gloves and large black hat made a fashion statement.
X | Miki_Trent
Actress Urvashi Rautela donned a nude gown by a Tunisian designer, Souhit El Gabsi. Her bold red-eye makeup look stole the show.
Instagram | Urvashi Rautela
Singer-actress Grace VanderWall opted for an elegant look. She wore a vintage gown by Cinema by Panos Zinas. The ensemble featured an intricate golden pattern and a bride veil, making her look angelic.
X | FANderWaal
Aubrey looked stunning on the red carpet in a cream dress featuring a unique part in the middle and a floor-length hemline. The emerald jewellery grabbed everyone's attention
X | Kea
