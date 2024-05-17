Alienoid: Return to the Future OTT Release Date - Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Alienoid: Return to the Future stars Ryun Jun-yeol, Kim Tae-ri and Kim Woo-bin in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on January 10, 2024, and was later dubbed in Vietnam, North America, Hong Kong, India and China. The movie received positive response from audiences and critics. It is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Alienoid: Return to the Future?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The platform shares some pictures related to the film on X and captioned, "Watch again Ean, Muruk, and their time travel adventures in Alienoid: Return to the Future, now available to watch on Prime Video!"

tonton lagi Ean, Muruk, dan petualangan perjalanan waktunya di Alienoid: Return to the Future, udah bisa ditonton di Prime Video! pic.twitter.com/uJKhxGxNfT — Prime Video Indonesia (@primevideoid) May 16, 2024

Plot

The film's story focuses on a character named Lee Ahnwho who gets stuck in the past, when he tries to unlock the gate of time. In the past, he attempted to stop the alien from concealing a human body to escape.

Presently, a mysterious creature threatens humanity and starts killing people. Lee Ahn goes to the future to destroy the alien to save humanity; what does he do to travel to the future? And how he will save humanity is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film cast features Ryu Jun-yeol as Mureuk, Kim Woo-bin as Thunder, Lee Hanee as Min Gae-in, Jo Woo-jin as Cheong-woon, Kim Eui-sung as Ja-jang, Jin Seon-kyu as Neung-pa and Yoon Kyung-ho is Samsik, among others.

Production

Alienoid: Return to the Future is directed and written by Choi Dong-hoon. It is produced by Ahn Soo-hyun under Caper Film. The cinematography is done by Kim Tae-kyung and the film is edited by Shin Min-kyung .